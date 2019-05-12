|
|
Ralph F. Kincaid, 98, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was a WWII veteran serving 32 of his 40 months overseas in the Pacific Theater where he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Ralph also received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon with three bronze stars and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with three bronze stars.
Ralph is survived by his children, Ronald (Joyce) Kincaid and Pat (Wayne) Sheppard, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and step-daughters, Joy and Pam, and their families.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Colbert City Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019