Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Colbert City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Kincaid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph F. Kincaid


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph F. Kincaid Obituary
Ralph F. Kincaid, 98, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was a WWII veteran serving 32 of his 40 months overseas in the Pacific Theater where he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Ralph also received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon with three bronze stars and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with three bronze stars.

Ralph is survived by his children, Ronald (Joyce) Kincaid and Pat (Wayne) Sheppard, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and step-daughters, Joy and Pam, and their families.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Colbert City Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now