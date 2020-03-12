|
|
1936 - 2020 Mr. Ralph Mattox Snow, Jr. ("Buddy") passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 12, 1936, he was the son of Ralph Mattox Snow, Sr., and Louise Hencely Snow.
Mr. Snow was a graduate of Athens High School and Emory University, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He later graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law and the Small Company Management Program of the Harvard Graduate School of Business. Mr. Snow also served in the United States Air Force with Military Air Transport in Dover, Delaware, the Metropolitan Armed Forces Police in Boston, Massachusetts, and the Office of Special Investigation in Atlanta, Georgia.
After completion of his service in the military, Mr. Snow became President of Dixie-Cap Rubber Company until its sale to Oliver Rubber Company, where he later served many years as Vice President and General Counsel. After retirement from Oliver Rubber Company, he practiced as a mediator in Northeast Georgia and facilitated mediation seminars at the University of Georgia School of Law.
Devoted to the Athens community, Mr. Snow served in a number of civic and corporate roles. He was a member and past Chairman of the Board of Directors of St. Mary's Hospital and the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation; a member and past President of the Athens Rotary Club; a member of the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Athens; and a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board. He was a long-time Deacon and former Chairman of the Board of Deacons at First Baptist Church of Athens. Mr. Snow was also a member of the International Tire and Rubber Association, for which he held numerous leadership positions, won a Leadership Award, and was inducted into their Hall of Fame.
Mr. Snow will be remembered for his loyalty to and love for his family and for his faith in God. All who knew Mr. Snow ("Buddy") cherished his sharp wit, appreciated his commitment to fairness, and observed a man living a life of humility and dedication to those he loved.
Mr. Snow is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rebecca Little Snow; and his two children, Patricia Snow Thurston (Bo) of Athens and Ralph Mattox Snow, III (Patti) of Charlotte, NC; his four grandchildren, Lauren Thurston Childs (Brandon); Allison Boyd Thurston, Emily Carden Snow, and Ralph Mattox Snow, IV; and his sister, Katherine Snow Segars (Roy), along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Ralph Mattox Snow, Sr., and Louise Hencely Snow, and his sister, Harriett Snow Dwyer (Dave).
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Athens, Georgia, on Friday, March 13, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation of the family will be held shortly after the funeral service in the Branyon Foyer of the church. A private burial for the family will be held following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, (1230 Baxter St., Athens, GA 30606-3791) or First Baptist Church, (355 Pulaski St., Athens, GA 30601).
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020