Ralph William Nunn, Sr., cherished husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 71.Born in Athens, he was a son of the late Ralph Brown Nunn and Menter Graham Nunn. Mr. Nunn attended Mullins High School in Mullins, South Carolina and was a member of Nichols Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Intrepid. Mr. Nunn was an active member of American Legion Post 20, Sons of the Confederacy and the Naval Reserves. He retired from Reliance Electric after 29 years of employment. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Terry Nunn, Benjamin Nunn, Irvin Nunn and Douglas Nunn; sisters, Myrtle Bridges, Edna Gaskin and Joyce Owen.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Nancy Baird Nunn; daughter, LeeAnn Nunn Hembree (Hoyt); son, Ralph William Nunn, Jr. (Grace); grandchildren, James Nunn, Emma Nunn and Haven Hembree and honorary grandchildren, Cameron Hammond, Candice Nelson, Alyssa Ward, Davis Spence and Mr. Buggs.Funeral services for Mr. Nunn will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Galilee Holiness Church with Pastor Larry Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Galilee Holiness Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brenan Baird, Cecil Baird, Shane Pugh, Kelly Wilson, Randy Spence and Tevin Dunbar. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the USS Intrepid Museum, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, One Intrepid Square, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, Attn: Contributions.Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.