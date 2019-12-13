Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Hope MCC
160 Tracy St, Suite 4A
Athens, GA
Ramona Deters


1963 - 2019
Ramona Deters Obituary
1963 - 2019 Ms. Ramona Deters, age 56, of Athens, Georgia, passed away on October 23, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Our Hope MCC (160 Tracy St, Suite 4A, Athens GA 30601). Survivors include her wife Dee Deters, siblings Donna and Ken, daughters Jessica and Nancy, son-in-law Bobby, and children Patricia and Danny. Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
