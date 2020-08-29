Mr. Randall Lane Martin, 69, died on August 22, 2020. Mr. Martin was born January 13, 1951 in Athens, Georgia. He was the son of the late Lonie and Golden Belle Scarborough Martin. He was preceded in death by his sisters Hazel Oldham and Marie Lesley.



Mr. Martin is survived by his daughter Emily Martin Luke (Perry) of London, UK, son Alan Wesley Martin (Erica) of Augusta, GA, and granddaughter Jamison Renée Martin of Augusta, GA. He is also survived by his sisters Phyllis Butler (Jack) of Athens, Georgia and Rachel Craft (Donald) of Bogart, Georgia, brother O'Neal Martin of Athens, Georgia, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.



A memorial service will follow at a later date.



Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.



