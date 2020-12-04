Randolph Earl "Randy" Shockney, age 59, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in his residence.Randy was a native of Philadelphia, PA, where he attended local schools and had lived in the Athens area, since 1980. He had been employed with the University of Georgia for the past 10 years and enjoyed fishing and watching football.Randy was preceded in death by his father, Earl Randolph Shockney and his brother, Scott Shockney.Mr. Shockney is survived by his sons, Nathan Robert Shockney of Danielsville and Ryan Eric Shockney of Athens and the mother his children, Lisa Ann Shockney of Bishop.A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.