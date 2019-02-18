|
Mr. Randy Adams, age 50, of Statham, Georgia passed into eternity February 16, 2019. Randy was born October 29, 1968 to Randall "Buck" Adams and the late Jackie Steed Adams. He had resided in Barrow County for all of his life and was a 1988 Graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Randy was an employee of the Barrow County Water Authority and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Surviving are Wife, Patricia Turner Adams, Daughter, Taylor Ann Adams both of Statham, Georgia, Father and Step-Mother, Buck and Rita Adams of Winder, Georgia, Step-siblings, Kim and Andy Dyer of Monroe, Georgia, Mary and Larry Harrison and their children of Hay Market, Virginia, Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Gloria Turner and Bobby "Shoats" Doster, of Stephens, Georgia, and Good Friend, Jerry "Buck" Wheeler of Winder, Georgia.
The Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 12:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 P. M. in the funeral home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-9813.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019