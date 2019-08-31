|
1955 - 2019 Randy Lee Rose was born on May 14, 1955 in Johnstown, PA. and passed away on August 25, 2019 in Athens, GA. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Mae Martin Rose, father, Benjamin Wilbur Rose and sister, Hope Ann Rose. Randy is survived by a brother, Martin Lynn Rose, sister and brother-in-law, Jane Louise and Todd Aaron March, sister Judith Kathleen Rose, son, Benjamin Monroe Storey, niece, Olivia Kathleen March, and two nephews Jared Timothy March and Anthony Shane Rogers
Randy, also known as, "Blade," was a wonderful son, caring brother and a friend to everyone. Randy was kind human with an even kinder spirit. He was able to live life to the fullest. See ya again!
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 31, 2019