Randy Meadows of Athens, Ga., died March 11, 2019. Graveside service Wednesday, March 15, 2019, 11 a.m. from Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Stephens, Ga. Survivors include his daughter, Danisha Lewis, Sparta, Ga.; mother: Dora Lee Smith; father: Rufus Meadows; brothers: Bobby L. Smith, Stephens, Harvey Smith, Lexington, Sanley Smith, Daryl Meadows & Charlie Bankston all of Athens; sisters: Dorice Bankston and Elise Meadows both of Athens; grandchild: Ava Ford; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 15, 2019