Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Raymond "Latti" Cavness D.D.S.


1934 - 2019
Raymond "Latti" Cavness D.D.S. Obituary
1934 - 2019 Raymond "Latti" Cavness, D.D.S., 85, of Athens, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years; five children; six grandchildren; and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel, 3195 Atlanta Hwy., Athens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Team Athens Walk to End Alzheimer's, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
