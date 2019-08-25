|
1934 - 2019 Raymond "Latti" Cavness, D.D.S., 85, of Athens, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years; five children; six grandchildren; and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel, 3195 Atlanta Hwy., Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Team Athens Walk to End Alzheimer's, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019