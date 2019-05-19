|
Raymond David Swain, Jr., 57, died in his home on April 9, 2019. Raymond was born in Buffalo, New York on June 25, 1961. He grew up in Buffalo. He graduated from McKinley High School and then attended Syracuse University. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management. While at Syracuse he met another student named Ann Weitzman who became his wife, life long friend and caretaker. Ray and Ann started out their lives in Midtown Atlanta. Ray was offered the opportunity to open the original Dial America Marketing in Athens so they moved to the Watkinsville area. Ray was consistently promoted over the years rising to the the Branch Manager position at Dial America in Athens. Ann meanwhile obtained her Ph.D. in psychology at the University of Georgia and then established The Eating Disorders Recovery Center of Athens. In 1998 Ray and Ann had a son Mark Elliot Swain.
Soon after Mark's birth Ray was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease and retried from Dial America to become a stay at home father. Throughout the long course of his illness Ann remained his caretaker, companion and dearest friend. Ray was a kind, gentle and determined man. He faced his disease with dignity and a simple attitude of appreciation for Ann and Mark. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He took pride in his many rescue dogs that he took care of over the years. Ray's favorite home away from home was the beach. Ray is survived by Ann Weitzman-Swain, Mark Elliot Swain, sister Lori Swain, and mother Sonya Swain. His sister Nancy predeceased him and was also diagnosed with Huntington's Disease. His father, Raymond Swain, Sr. also died from Huntington's Disease. A special thank you to Ray's most devoted and loving caregiver, Gloria Jackson. A special thank you to the Encompass Hospice family who took the time to get to know Ray and helped him maintain a quality of life that reflected his values of family and home. A memorial service will be held on May 25th, 2:00 PM, at The Falls Restaurant, Athens, GA. We will gather to remember and celebrate the life of Raymond.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Onlinde condolences at BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 19, 2019