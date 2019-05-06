|
|
Raymundo Margarito Miguel Tatgenhorst, 25, of Danielsville, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Born in Athens on September 10, 1993, he was a son of Raymundo Alarcon and Brenda and Scott Vickers. He enjoyed building and customizing firearms. Ray also enjoyed art, specifically tattoos and he was always willing to help others. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his son.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his son, Mason Tatgenhorst; siblings, Amber Tatgenhorst and James Dulaney; grandparents, Barbara and Myron Johnson; uncle, Ricky Parker (Vicky); nephews, Matthew and Andre Hamilton and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019