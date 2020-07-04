Reba Williamson Segars, age 83 of Athens, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of East Side Baptist Church in Winder. Reba was a dedicated homemaker, who centered her life around her husband, children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beverett and Annie Mae Wright Williamson; a brother, Winford "peanut" Williamson and a sister, Helen Allen Kimbrell. Reba is survived by her husband of 65 years, Preacher Jack Segars of Athens; two daughters, Karen Miller of Athens and Jackie Wheat (Andy) of Buckhead; a sister, Eloise Franklin (Bill) of Winder; four grandchildren, Anna Ross, Heather Parker, Nathan Wheat and Kenneth John Failyer and five great-grandchildren, Natalie Ross, Caleb Parker, Jackson Parker, Sidney Failyer and Weston Failyer. A graveside service was at 11AM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder, GA with Rev's Phil Burgess, Stewart Lang and Les Roberts officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity
. Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.