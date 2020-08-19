Rebecca Hutchins, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 85.A lifelong resident of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Leonard James Frierson and Grace Waters Frierson, Mrs. Hutchins was a member of the Madison County Pilot Club, Honorary Member of the Madison County Rotary Club and was active with the Madison County Special Olympics. She was a Teacher's Aide and bus driver for the Colbert Elementary School. She was the first female Mayor of the City of Hull where she also served on the City Council. Mrs. Hutchins was a dedicated, long time member of Princeton United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, B.W. Hutchins and three siblings, Frances Justice, Martha Pruitt and Doug Frierson.Survivors include two children, Karen Wehunt (Coy) and Jeff Hutchins (Rita); four grandchildren, Kirk Barker, Brandon Hutchins, Summer Schwartz and Shelbi Dillingham and 9 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Princeton United Methodist Church, 2390 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30606.Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.