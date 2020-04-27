|
1952 - 2020 Rebecca (Becky) Miller Edwards, 67, of Colbert, GA, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at home in the company of her son and two sisters. She was a friendly, compassionate, and joyous daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Born in Asheville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Miller. She spent her early childhood in Frankfurt, Germany where her father was stationed in the US Army following World War II. Raised in Athens, GA, she attended Athens High School, graduating class of 1970. She lived in Oglethorpe County for the last 37 years. She worked for BellSouth for 30 years, having started as a switchboard operator at the age of 16, and eventually retiring in accounting. She also worked for the University of Georgia for 13 years, finishing her career in the administration office of the Department of Political Science. She spent her retirement volunteering for the state and local chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and was an active member of her local TOPS club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Lamar Edwards, and her sister, Mary Miller DeCamp.
Survivors include her son Tripp Edwards of Watkinsville; son and daughter-in-law Brian and Meg Edwards of Peachtree Corners; grandsons Derek, Dylan, and Daniel Edwards; granddaughters Ansley and Callie Edwards; sisters Karen Miller Britt and Patty Miller Whitehead; and numerous nieces and nephews, all who she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Lord & Stephens in East Athens on a later date, to be determined.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020