1947 - 2020 Reese "Tony" Armstrong, 73, of Lexington died May 03, 2020.
Survivors include his sisters, Annie Armstrong, Cora Welborn, Shirley Hitchcock, Eleanor Edwards and Cassie Taylor; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A viewing will be Wednesday, May 06, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the funeral home.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, May 07, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 6, 2020