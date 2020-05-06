Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:00 PM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
Reese "Tony" Armstrong


1947 - 2020
Reese "Tony" Armstrong Obituary
1947 - 2020 Reese "Tony" Armstrong, 73, of Lexington died May 03, 2020.

Survivors include his sisters, Annie Armstrong, Cora Welborn, Shirley Hitchcock, Eleanor Edwards and Cassie Taylor; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A viewing will be Wednesday, May 06, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday, May 07, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 6, 2020
