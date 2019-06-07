|
Reese "BaRees" Eli Hunter, age 78, of Athens, GA passed May 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Thankful Baptist Church, 1218 Union Point Road, Stephens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Athens, GA. Viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: son, Keith L. Hunter; daughters, Cynthia R. Hunter and Tracy C. Hunter; siblings, Mary Belle Smith, Gussie Mack, Carolyn Scott and Lynell Favors.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 7, 2019