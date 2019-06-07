Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Thankful Baptist Church
1218 Union Point Road
Stephens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reese Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reese Eli "BaRees" Hunter


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reese Eli "BaRees" Hunter Obituary
Reese "BaRees" Eli Hunter, age 78, of Athens, GA passed May 31, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Thankful Baptist Church, 1218 Union Point Road, Stephens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Athens, GA. Viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: son, Keith L. Hunter; daughters, Cynthia R. Hunter and Tracy C. Hunter; siblings, Mary Belle Smith, Gussie Mack, Carolyn Scott and Lynell Favors.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now