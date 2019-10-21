|
|
1953 - 2019 Regina Ford Woodall, 66 of Athens, began her eternal journey, Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Woodall, Jr.; children, Tedra Thomas (Brian) Kelley and Gerald Anthony Thomas; brother, Tony (Deborah) Daniel; five grandchildren; one sister, Sally Grady; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Rhema Christian Fellowship. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019