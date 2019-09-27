|
1994 - 2019 Reginald B. Miller, Jr. 24. of· Crawfordville, Ga died September. 22, 2019. Services September 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, Crawfordville, Ga. Reginald Jr. leaves to cherish his memories: His loving parents Reginald and Paula Miller; one sister Breanna Miller; two brothers Antonio Howell and Patrick Miller; one step-brother Ralfael (Erica) Miller; his maternal grandmother Mary Rowland Pratcher; aunts Shannon Howell, Regina Rowland, Ruby (Harold) Jackson; uncles Rodney Miller, Gregory Miller, Jerome Rowland, Albert (Gloria) Brown; a supportive cousin Jimmy Brooks and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point is in charge of arrangements, 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019