1971 - 2020 Reginald Lanier "Bo" Fears, age 48, of Winterville, GA passed April 22, 2020.
He was the son of Gloria and the late Bobby Fears. He was precedeed in death by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Fondtina Fears.
Reginald was a 1990 graduate of Clarke Central High and he had a brief attendance at Savannah State University. He was employed by Eaton Corporation for almost 20 years.
In addition to his mother, survivors include: his son, Jakhari L. Fears; daughter, Amari P. Fears; and a host of relatives and friends.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 29, 2020