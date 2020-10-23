Reginald Lawrence Elder, age 54 of Athens passed suddenly on October 17, 2020.



Reginald was a member and musician of the renowned gospel group, The Elder Family.



Visitation begins on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00PM until 7:00PM.



Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:30pm from the



Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Bogart. Interment in Athens Memory Gardens.



Survivors include: 3 Daughters: Onestie, SharDae and Alexandria Elder; Mother: Julia Elder; 5 Sisters: Vircha Dehone, Julie Richardson, Eliza Richardson, Larnessa Dallas and Rita Blackwell; 4 Brothers: Richard, John, Kenneth and Daryl Elder and a host of other relatives and friends.



Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.



