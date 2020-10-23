1/1
Reginald Lawrence Elder
1966 - 2020
Reginald Lawrence Elder, age 54 of Athens passed suddenly on October 17, 2020.

Reginald was a member and musician of the renowned gospel group, The Elder Family.

Visitation begins on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00PM until 7:00PM.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:30pm from the

Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Bogart. Interment in Athens Memory Gardens.

Survivors include: 3 Daughters: Onestie, SharDae and Alexandria Elder; Mother: Julia Elder; 5 Sisters: Vircha Dehone, Julie Richardson, Eliza Richardson, Larnessa Dallas and Rita Blackwell; 4 Brothers: Richard, John, Kenneth and Daryl Elder and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
