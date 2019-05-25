|
Rex Hamlin Alley, age 52, passed away on May 23, 2019. A native of Clarke County, Mr. Alley was the son of the late Tilden Hamlin Alley. Funeral services will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00am in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery. Rev. Margaret Almeida will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00am Saturday prior to the service. Survivors include his mother Joan (Gordon) Beckham; step brother; Gordon (Sully) Beckham; sister; Kim (Brian) Hill; nieces and nephews; Ben Hill, Matthew Hill, Gordon (Brittany) Beckham, Grace Beckham, Gwen and Laddie Sanford. Rex was loved by many especially by Denise and Jennifer and their children. Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 25, 2019