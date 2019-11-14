Home

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oconee Hill Cemetery
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Reynaldo Cortez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynaldo Cortez Sr.


1933 - 2019
Reynaldo Cortez Sr. Obituary
1933 - 2019 Ray Cortez, Sr., of Athens, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Mr. Cortez was born on February 26, 1933 in San Benito, TX to Gaspar and Nieves Cortez. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed dearly.

He served in the US Army in 1954 and came to Athens, GA in 1959. He also served in the Army Reserves until 1962. He was a self-employed dry wall contractor and worked for many general contractors throughout northeast Georgia. Ray raced cars at the Athens Speedway in the 1960s. He was also involved in the local rodeo in the late 1960s and was a little league football coach at AYO.

Along with his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores Cortez, and his brothers, Antonio Cortez, Jose Manuel Cortez, and Israel Cortez.

He is survived by his loving children, Cheryl (Pat) Tapplin of Winder, GA; Ray Jr. (Dana) Cortez of Bogart, GA; and Chris Cortez of Athens, GA; his grandchildren, Rey Cortez III, Clara Tapplin of Montgomery, AL; and Nicholas Tapplin of Winder, GA. He is also survived by his brothers Paul (Clarita) Cortez of Harlingen, TX; Robert (Stella) Cortez of Donna, TX; Carlos (Noemi) Cortez of Harlingen, TX; his sisters, Dora Ramos of Corpus Christi, TX; Anita (Ramiro) Gomez of Brownsville, TX; Delia (Isaac) Martinez of Harlingen, TX; Mary Oaks of Lyford, TX; Elisa (Raul) Garcia of Cedar Park, TX, and Emily (Walt) Canady of Round Rock, TX.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel with a rosary beginning at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be at Oconee Hill Cemetery immediately following the funeral mass. Pallbearers are Carlos Cortez, Robert Cortez, Rey Cortez III, Nicholas Tapplin, Lake Romine, and Neil Hefner. Following the graveside service, there will be a reception at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in the fellowship hall.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
