Richard Abner Slay
1939 - 2020
Richard Abner Slay, 81, of Bogart, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Mr. Slay was a son of the late Charlie J. Slay and Lila Spratlin Slay. He was a Veteran of the United States Coast Guard and was a member of Amvets Post 10 in Athens and American Legion Post 138 in Lexington. Mr. Slay retired from Leon Farmer and Co. after over 35 years of employment. He was a member of Winterville United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Charles Slay and Charlotte Shaw.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Slay; children, Susan Davis (Thom), Stacey Hubbard (Bobby), Scott Slay (Christie) and step-children, Denise Whitfield (John) and Dennis Turner; siblings, Peggy Lassalette, Gale Slay and Bobby Slay; eight grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
