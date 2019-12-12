|
|
1951 - 2019 Richard Allen Berry, 68, husband of 41 years to Roxanna L. Berry, died Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Alexandria, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Milton Berry and Betty Todd Berry. Mr. Berry retired from the FBI in Washington, D.C. as a Unit Chief after 35 years.
Survivors in addition to his wife include two daughters; Ashley (Matthew) Salie of Athens and Jennifer Berry of Centreville, VA; one brother: C. Wayne Berry of West Chester, PA and mother in law: Mae Shirley of Charles Town, WV. He is also preceded in death by his father in law: Samuel Shirley.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019