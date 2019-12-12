Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allen Berry


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Allen Berry Obituary
1951 - 2019 Richard Allen Berry, 68, husband of 41 years to Roxanna L. Berry, died Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Alexandria, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Milton Berry and Betty Todd Berry. Mr. Berry retired from the FBI in Washington, D.C. as a Unit Chief after 35 years.

Survivors in addition to his wife include two daughters; Ashley (Matthew) Salie of Athens and Jennifer Berry of Centreville, VA; one brother: C. Wayne Berry of West Chester, PA and mother in law: Mae Shirley of Charles Town, WV. He is also preceded in death by his father in law: Samuel Shirley.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -