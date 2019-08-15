Home

Richard Allen Stewart Sr.


1958 - 2019
Richard Allen Stewart Sr. Obituary
1958 - 2019 Mr. Richard Allen Stewart Sr., 60 of Athens died on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Athens, he was the son of the late George A. Stewart Sr. and Nellie Sue Stewart. Mr. Stewart grew up in Madison County and later moved to Alaska for some time, before moving back to Athens.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his four sons, Richard Allen Stewart Jr. (Starla), Christopher Stewart, Brandon Stewart and Codie Stewart. He is also survived by three siblings George W. Stewart Jr. (Kathy), Barbara Stewart and Sandra Stewart, a nephew Patrick Stewart and a niece Kenzie Stewart whom he loved like his own and five grandchildren. And his fur baby Lakota.

Mr. Stewart was a lover of nature. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and telling of his adventures in Alaska and most importantly making you laugh.

He did request there be no services and for everyone to celebrate his life and not be sad. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the in his name if you would like.

Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
