1943 - 2019 Richard B. Gordon 76 of Hull, went to his heavenly home on August 10, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Jimmie" August Gordon, Jr and Margaret Juanita Blount Gordon; two brothers, Marion Ohklers Gordon and James David Gordon and numerous aunts and uncles. He retired as an Athens Clarke County 911 Supervisor, but his heart laid with the Athens Clarke County Fire Department. Mr. Gordon was a retired volunteer with Hull Fire Department and a retired member of the Georgia Fire Fighters Association.
Funeral services are Wednesday August 14, 2019 2:00pm at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. The family will visit Wednesday from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the funeral home. The interment will be in Oconee Hill cemetery.
Survivors include: Wife of 46 years, Ella Ruth Brown Gordon, three brothers in law, four sisters in law and many nieces and nephews.
The nephews will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 238, Hull, GA 30646.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019