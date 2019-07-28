Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Chapel Baptist Church
1952 - 2019
Richard Dunn Obituary
Richard Dunn 1952 - 2019 Richard Dunn, 67 of Athens, began his eternal journey Sunday, July 21, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Joy Enz, Chereese Dunn, Alkeisha (Jonathan) Hull, Holly Dunn and Rashaad Tate; siblings, Linda Dunn, Ollie Dunn, Nancy Cox, Margaret Davis, Eva Mae Gunn and Tommy Bradford ; nine grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM, July 29, 2019 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will take place 1-7PM, July 28th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 28, 2019
