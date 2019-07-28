|
|
Richard Dunn 1952 - 2019 Richard Dunn, 67 of Athens, began his eternal journey Sunday, July 21, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Joy Enz, Chereese Dunn, Alkeisha (Jonathan) Hull, Holly Dunn and Rashaad Tate; siblings, Linda Dunn, Ollie Dunn, Nancy Cox, Margaret Davis, Eva Mae Gunn and Tommy Bradford ; nine grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, July 29, 2019 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will take place 1-7PM, July 28th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 28, 2019