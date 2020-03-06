|
1942 - 2020 Richard Erwin Williams, age 77, of Athens, GA passed February 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, West, 205 N. Chase St. Athens, GA, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: wife, Jeanette Williams; two sons, Danny Davenport and Terrence (Tonya) Williams; two daughters, Tanya Williams and Shay Sheats; brother, Teddy (Shycola) Williams; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother in law, Shirley Faust; father in law, Douglas Lumpkin.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020