Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church, West
205 N. Chase St.
Athens, GA
Richard Erwin Williams


1942 - 2020
Richard Erwin Williams Obituary
1942 - 2020 Richard Erwin Williams, age 77, of Athens, GA passed February 27, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, West, 205 N. Chase St. Athens, GA, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: wife, Jeanette Williams; two sons, Danny Davenport and Terrence (Tonya) Williams; two daughters, Tanya Williams and Shay Sheats; brother, Teddy (Shycola) Williams; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother in law, Shirley Faust; father in law, Douglas Lumpkin.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
