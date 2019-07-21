|
Dr. Richard Fayrer-Hosken 1954 - 2019 Dr. Richard Fayrer-Hosken was born 26 January, 1954 in Gwelo, Southern Rhodesia (later to become Rhodesia and then Zimbabwe), Africa. His junior and high school years took him to schools in Gwelo, Rhodesia, Glasgow Scotland, Fort Victoria Rhodesia and Bulawayo Rhodesia.
Richard was part of a very loving, close and supportive family. His father, the late Dr. James Richard (Bill) Fayrer-Hosken, was a veterinarian who had that special touch for the animal kingdom and was the inspiration of Richard's chosen lifetime path. His mother, the late Ena Fayrer-Hosken, encouraged each one of her family to think for themselves and follow their dreams, and his sister Elizabeth who followed her dream and currently resides in Clearwater, Florida.
Dr. Fayrer-Hosken had a full and wholesome life that spanned many continents, where he spent his grown-up years either learning or teaching in the academic world. He worked hard and long to do everything he could to protect the animal kingdom, and his strength and integrity for what he believed was his hallmark and for which he is greatly admired.
Dr. Richard Fayrer-Hosken received his undergraduate and veterinary degrees in South Africa and his PhD from the University of Georgia, where he was a tenured professor for 20 years. He taught animal reproduction with special emphasis on horses and was an award-winning mentor to scores of veterinary and graduate students in the United States and South Africa. Richard was best known professionally for the development of a contraceptive vaccine to control populations of dogs, cats and elephants. His research emphasis as well as his passion was the monitoring and protection of elephants in Kruger National Park in South Africa. Dr. Fayrer-Hosken was active in a number of professional organizations, rising to president of the American College of Theriogenologists (animal reproduction specialists) and the International Embryo Technology Society. He authored or co-authored over 250 scientific papers, articles, abstracts and books, and spoke frequently at scientific and specialty group meetings around the world. Despite his rigorous teaching and clinical duties, Richard volunteered his time with several animal rescue groups and was a tireless advocate for animal welfare. He will be missed by family, friends and colleagues around the world.
God speed Richard. Thank you for being a devoted and special son, brother, friend, mentor, teacher and doctor to the people and the animals of the world. You are loved and greatly missed, and there are many who are stronger and better for having known you. We close this chapter, to have a new one open for your legacy and life's work to continue.
