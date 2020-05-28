|
|
Richard H. (Dick) Timberlake, Jr., age 97, was born in Steubenville, Ohio to Richard H. Timberlake, Sr. and Elizabeth James Timberlake. Dick peacefully slipped the surly bonds of earth in Athens, GA where he and his family have lived for 57 years. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Hildegard, brother Allen (Nancy) of Ellicott City, MD, daughter Megan of Richmond, CA, sons Thomas of Athens, Christopher (Sandra Ghosn Bourquin) of Las Vegas, NV, David (Maureen) of The Woodlands, TX, Richard III (Elecia Lee) of Colorado Springs, CO. Dick is also survived by four grandchildren, Matthew, Brett, Alex and Nick and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Hayes, Lucy and Wells and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Rev. George P. Timberlake, sister Margaret (Timberlake) Young and Barbara E. Timberlake, mother of his 3 eldest children.
Dick came of age in Steubenville and was a junior in college when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942, was called up for active duty service in early 1943 and earned his pilot's wings in February 1944. Dick became a B-17 copilot with the Eighth Air Force 388th Bomb Group in England. He flew 26 combat missions over Germany and was honored with the Purple Heart for injuries incurred due to enemy fire. "They Never Saw Me Then" is Dick's account of his flying experiences during WWII. He was a life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 531, Northeast Georgia.
Upon his return to the states, Dick pursued the study of economics. He earned his BA degree at Kenyon College, his MA degree at Columbia University and his PhD at the University of Chicago. It was at this esteemed midwest institution that Dick was influenced by the scholarship of Milton Friedman and where he met his wonderful Hildegard who was also a doctoral student. Dick was actively engaged in academia throughout his life, as a teacher, researcher and writer. He served on the faculty of several universities across the country but had the longest tenure at the University of Georgia. Upon conclusion of his career at Georgia, Dick continued to delve into his field of expertise. He was an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and he authored many research papers, articles and books including "Constitutional Money: A Review of the Supreme Court's Monetary Decision" (2013) and his most recent "Gold, the Real Bills Doctrine, and the Fed: Sources of Monetary Disorder, 1922-1938" (coauthor). He was the humble recipient of numerous professional awards, accolades and recognition by his colleagues and was one of the premier monetary historians in the United States.
Dick was a car enthusiast. He came by this interest naturally through his dad who was in the car business all his life. Packards were his favorite marque early on and he owned several models during the 1950s and 1960s. Later, Chrysler products, including some muscle cars, could be found in his garage.
Dick was a fierce advocate of remaining healthy in mind and body. He was a devout and lasting member of Saint Stephens Anglican Catholic Church in Athens. His motto was, "Keep moving, stay, or get skinny and breathe deeply." In keeping with that mantra, he walked up to a mile a day into his mid-nineties. He learned how to play tennis from Hildegard and almost defeated her once in 3 sets. He founded the Classic City Tennis Club, became its president and meticulously maintained the clay courts at several Athens residences. He could be found on the courts well into his 80's, where his opponents feared his overhead smash. Dick also thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge because it made him "think". As a member of the Bridge Club, he didn't always win, yet his camaraderie with partner Jimbo Harris and friends made for memorable gatherings. Though not an "artist" in the literal sense, Dick appreciated Hildegard's art and her passion for preservation. He was a valued member and supporter of the Athens Art Association.
A long life well lived.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m. at Saint Stephens Anglican Catholic Church, 800 Timothy Road in Athens. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 3655 Atlanta Highway in Athens.
Special thanks to his doctors and their staffs over the years in Athens. The family would also like to thank the caregivers and staff at St. Mary's Hospice and Visiting Angels, particularly Jacob Buffington, Crystal Hodges, Madison Duvall and especially, Jessica Martin. We are grateful for Brian West of MOPH Chapter 531, Northeast Georgia.
Arrangements are in the care of Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA.
We were blessed to have Dick, Tim, Dad, Grandad for 97 years. He loved his family and was beloved.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dick's name to any of these worthy charities: March of Dimes, , VFW, the Athens Art Association, the Georgia Museum of Art, the CATO Institute or kidsplayingforkids.org.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 28, 2020