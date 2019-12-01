|
1967 - 2019 Richard Kevin Power, 52, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home in Madison, Georgia.
Kevin was born on August 1, 1967 in Jackson, Tennessee to William Power and Joan Holloway Power. He was baptized at the Cathedral of Saint Phillip in Atlanta and was a life-long Episcopalian. His mother Joan died from complications of Lupus in 1968 and his father took over the care of Kevin and his older brother William Keith Power in their new home in Athens.
In 1970, Will married Amburn Huskins Watson and enlarged the family with two stepsons Judson Durward Watson, III (Jay) and Joseph Dunlap Watson (Joe). The family enjoyed the many activities available to them in the busy college town. Among Kevin's favorites were the Y.M.C.A. bus trips to Pine Tops when he was still a preschooler and Mrs. Emily McDonald's Nursery School. A true lover of the Outdoors, Kevin loved his times at Pine Tops Y. Camp as a camper and later as a counselor and then general helper on the beautiful site above the Oconee River. Like his brothers he sold programs to the Georgia home football games and loved the fact that he could walk to Hodgson's Drug Store from the family home on Milledge Circle and not have to cross any streets-a quick way to an ice cream cone!
Kevin graduated from Athens Academy and attended the University of Alabama. He was always interested in art and showed talent as a youth. He used that in his work as a mason, designing and building many beautiful stone and brick walkways, patios, terraces and garden walls for his clients and friends. He was president and owner of Iron Horse Masonry in Madison, a town he loved dearly. He was a volunteer Big Brother for the Boys and Girls Club in Morgan County and enjoyed working with young people there.
Still an "outside" guy, Kevin spent some of his happiest hours as a youngster fishing local lakes with his Dad, as well as the famous "flows" at Lichfield Beach in South Carolina where the family vacationed. In his later years, he enjoyed acquiring new skills like spear fishing in the Keys at Marathon, Florida, as he "crewed" for his partner Lori McCoy on their new boat. He loved his life and enjoyed it to the fullest.
Kevin is survived by his parents Will and Amburn Power of Athens and his brother Will (Keith) and his wife Cathy and son Sean Power of Warner Robins, Georgia. His stepbrothers also survive Kevin: Jay Watson and his wife Susan and children Katherine and Judson of Oxford, Mississippi and Joe Watson and his wife Hilary and daughters Josephine and Jane of Greenwich, Connecticut. Also surviving is Kevin's longtime companion, best friend and love of his life Lori McCoy of Madison, Georgia and Marathon Key, Florida. He will also be missed by his two French Bulldogs, "Tank" and "Miss Pickles."
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Turtle Hospital, 2396 Overseas Highway, Marathon, Florida 33050, to support its work in saving injured or endangered turtles.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019