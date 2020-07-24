Richard Paul Stovall was born in Athens Ga on December 11, 1964 to Gloria Ann Stovall and Richard Paul Neely.He departed this life July 18, 2020 Richard was a very loving son and father he loved his children and was loved by many.Richard was a fork lift operator for Ollies Distribution in Commerce Ga.He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Gloria Stovall Gresham, step-father, Robert Gresham; children; Marquavius Malik Stovall, Trellesha Turner and Tyler Blassingame; sisters; Angelia Jones and Cynthia Neely of Columbus Indiana, Caroline (John) Thomas, of Bogart Ga, Aunts, Colena Davis, Jennifer (Andre) Holmes, uncles, Michael Smith of Savannah Ga., Ronald (Wreath)Neely, Bobby(Eddie Mae)Davis, George (Shelia)Davis, and Ricky Davis, of Athens Ga.A viewing will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.