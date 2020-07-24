1/1
Richard Paul Stovall
1964 - 2020
Richard Paul Stovall was born in Athens Ga on December 11, 1964 to Gloria Ann Stovall and Richard Paul Neely.

He departed this life July 18, 2020 Richard was a very loving son and father he loved his children and was loved by many.Richard was a fork lift operator for Ollies Distribution in Commerce Ga.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Gloria Stovall Gresham, step-father, Robert Gresham; children; Marquavius Malik Stovall, Trellesha Turner and Tyler Blassingame; sisters; Angelia Jones and Cynthia Neely of Columbus Indiana, Caroline (John) Thomas, of Bogart Ga, Aunts, Colena Davis, Jennifer (Andre) Holmes, uncles, Michael Smith of Savannah Ga., Ronald (Wreath)Neely, Bobby(Eddie Mae)Davis, George (Shelia)Davis, and Ricky Davis, of Athens Ga.

A viewing will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Timothy
Friend
July 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Rest in paradise big stovie
Kiki
July 24, 2020
Mrs Gloria As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Long live big stovie
Lisa Lumpkin Williams
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela
Classmate
July 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family Mrs Gloria even though I'm far away please accept my condolences as I continue to pray that you find peace I hope that you are surrounded by all the support you need my deepest condolences to you and yours
Clifford Williams
Friend
July 24, 2020
Mrs Gloria at this heartfelt time we would like to share our deepest condolences to you and your grandkids let not your hearts be troubled remember all the good days y'all shared together
Lisa Lumpkin Williams
