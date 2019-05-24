|
Richard Riden - 67 of Athens, GA. 30606 passed away May 22, 2019, A home going celebration will be Saturday @ 1:00 P.M. at Appalachee Shoals Baptist Church, in Bethlehem, GA. 30620. Survivors four daughters, Tonya Hendricks, Alicia Hood, Michelle Riden and Tyonia Colman, and two sons , Donald and Ronald Riden. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019, from 12 - 7 P.M.
Eberhart and Son Mortuary in charge of service. 131 MLK Jr. Dr. 30680 Winder, Ga. 306380
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 24, 2019