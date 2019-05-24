Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberhart & Son Mortuary
131 King Street
Winder, GA 30680
(770) 867-9292
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eberhart & Son Mortuary
131 King Street
Winder, GA 30680
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Appalachee Shoals Baptist Church
Bethlehem, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Riden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Riden


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Riden Obituary
Richard Riden - 67 of Athens, GA. 30606 passed away May 22, 2019, A home going celebration will be Saturday @ 1:00 P.M. at Appalachee Shoals Baptist Church, in Bethlehem, GA. 30620. Survivors four daughters, Tonya Hendricks, Alicia Hood, Michelle Riden and Tyonia Colman, and two sons , Donald and Ronald Riden. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019, from 12 - 7 P.M.

Eberhart and Son Mortuary in charge of service. 131 MLK Jr. Dr. 30680 Winder, Ga. 306380
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now