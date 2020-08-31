Mr. Richard Sidney Cronic, age 77, of Statham, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.



Mr. Cronic was an active member of the Winder First Christian Church and the Athens Lions Club.



Mr. Cronic is preceded in death by his parents; Henry Virgil "H.V" Cronic, Jr. and Marjorie Boyd Cronic; and a brother, Timothy Merril Cronic.



Mr. Cronic is survived by his sister, Elaine (Harry) Norton of Seneca, SC; brothers, David William "Billy" Cronic (Gordon Kay) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Henry Virgil "Hank" Cronic III; great niece, Candice Frix of Rutlegde; and numerous extended family and friends also survive.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Chapel Christian Church Cemetery with Rev. Cheryl Cloar officiating. Burial will follow. The service will be livestreamed through the Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.



In lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Cronic to the Winder First Christian Church at 275 N 5th Ave, Winder, GA 30680.



