Richard Tremayne Gresham, age 29, of Colbert, GA passed October 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the graveside of Pope Chapel Church Cemetery, Stephens, GA. Public viewing, Friday 3-7PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: one son, Mason Amair Foster; parents, Brenda M. Millbrooks and Richard Alan Gresham, Sr.; grandparents, Fannie Millbrooks and James Mitchell, Sr.; twin brother, Terrence Alan Gresham, Sr.; siblings, Michael Rabon, Richard Alan Gresham, Jr. and Randi Alexandria Gresham.
