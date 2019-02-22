Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 543-8213
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Jewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Jewell


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ricky Jewell Obituary
Ricky Jewell was born on March 15, 1963 in Athens, Georgia to the late Robert and Omie Lee Jewell. He was the fourth child of four childrens. He departed this short lived life on earth February 15, 2019 in Athens Georgia. Ricky was preceded in death by one brother, one sister.

Ricky Jewell leaves to cherish his memories with three handsome sons Ricky Jewell, Tanvun Jewell, and Rico Jewell all of Athens GA, one Sister Yvonne Burgess of Athens GA, one brother Robert Jewell of Athens GA, and a host of relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be February 22, 2019 at Mack & Payne Funeral Home from 10 am to 12 pm and visitation for friends and general public from 12 pm to 7pm.

February 23, 2019 Graveside service 2 pm at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Bishop Bobby Bloodsaw, officiating.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now