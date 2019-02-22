|
|
Ricky Jewell was born on March 15, 1963 in Athens, Georgia to the late Robert and Omie Lee Jewell. He was the fourth child of four childrens. He departed this short lived life on earth February 15, 2019 in Athens Georgia. Ricky was preceded in death by one brother, one sister.
Ricky Jewell leaves to cherish his memories with three handsome sons Ricky Jewell, Tanvun Jewell, and Rico Jewell all of Athens GA, one Sister Yvonne Burgess of Athens GA, one brother Robert Jewell of Athens GA, and a host of relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be February 22, 2019 at Mack & Payne Funeral Home from 10 am to 12 pm and visitation for friends and general public from 12 pm to 7pm.
February 23, 2019 Graveside service 2 pm at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Bishop Bobby Bloodsaw, officiating.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019