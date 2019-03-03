|
|
Riley Tory, age 97, of Athens, GA passed February 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 59 N. Main Street, Watkinsville, GA with interment in 1st St. Paul Baptist Church cemetery. Viewing, Monday 2-7 PM, and visitation with the family 5-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: Lambert (Vicki) Tory, Londa (Bennie) Morgan, Hoylene (Horace) Wright, Derek (Cynthia) Tory, Gerald R. Tory, Twila (Carlton) Franklin, Helen Clayton, Andrea Tory, Erwin Tory, Corraine Tory, Tonya (Keith) Hargrove and Keisha Tory; sister, Edna Williams; 36 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019