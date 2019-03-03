Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
59 N. Main Street
Watkinsville, GA
Riley Tory Obituary
Riley Tory, age 97, of Athens, GA passed February 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 59 N. Main Street, Watkinsville, GA with interment in 1st St. Paul Baptist Church cemetery. Viewing, Monday 2-7 PM, and visitation with the family 5-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: Lambert (Vicki) Tory, Londa (Bennie) Morgan, Hoylene (Horace) Wright, Derek (Cynthia) Tory, Gerald R. Tory, Twila (Carlton) Franklin, Helen Clayton, Andrea Tory, Erwin Tory, Corraine Tory, Tonya (Keith) Hargrove and Keisha Tory; sister, Edna Williams; 36 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
