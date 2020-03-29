|
1945 - 2020 Robert Aaron McElhannon Sr., 74, of Athens, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, died on March 26th, 2020. A native son of Athens, Robert was born in Oglethorpe County on August 30th, 1945.
Robert was the second son of the late Hubert and Fanny McElhannon. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers James and Wayne McElhannon.
Robert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia Diane McElhannon of Athens; his son, Bob (Rae) McElhannon of Athens; his granddaughter, Haley McElhannon of Athens; his grandson, Garrett (Alexis) McElhannon of Conyers; and his siblings, Betty Melton and Roger McElhannon of the Athens area.
Robert worked many years for Benson's Bakery and Flower's Bakery before finding his passion, the restaurant business. Robert loved people and food. He retired as Vice President of Hillcrest Foods dba Waffle House, where he had a wonderful career and met some fascinating people.
Robert was an avid Georgia Bulldog who loved attending any and all UGA sporting events. He was the first of a long line of Bulldog fanatics. Robert was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
A private graveside service will be held at Athens Memory Gardens. Those desiring to make contributions in Robert's memory may send them to the Athens Area Emergency Food Bank at 640 Barber Street, Athens, GA 30601.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020