Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel
3700 Forest Lawn Dr
Matthews, NC 28104
(704) 846-3771
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Harmony Baptist Church
Mabelton, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Harmony Baptist Church
Mabelton, GA
1934 - 2019 On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Robert "Bob Alexander Williams, Jr. went home to be with the Lord at the age of 84 in Charlotte NC. Formerly of Georgia, he and his late wife Olivia, served almost 30 years as Southern Baptist Missionaries to Honduras. His family will receive friends Saturday, October 19th, from 1 until 2 PM followed by his funeral service at 2PM at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church in Mabelton, GA. He will be laid to rest next to his wife and son at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens adjoining the church. For a complete biography please visit www.heritagecares.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
