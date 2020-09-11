1/
Robert Anthony Grant
1955 - 2020
Robert Anthony Grant, 65 of Athens passed on September 6, 2020.

Visitation for Robert begins on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12-Noon from the chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home Chapel.

Survivors includes his Wife: Dorothy Grant, Mother: Joan Grant-Holt, 4 Children: Antoine, Bryant, Marcus and Ashley Grant; 2 brothers: Michael Grant and Reggie Grant; Sister: Deborah Grant-Wheeler; 13 Grandchildren, Mother-in-law: Easter Mae Berry and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
