Robert Calvin Gantt
Robert Calvin Gantt, age 87, of Athens, GA passed November 26, 2020.

A private funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 610 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Monday, 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: two children, Robert Gantt, Jr. and Julius (LaKeisha) Gantt; six grandchildren, Chandler, Zaili, Ian, Zuri, Nathaniel and Zachariah; five sisters, Alberta Gantt, Betty Pittman, Frankie (James) Echols, Beverly Harris and Kathryn (Bobby) Willingham; three brothers, Bennie Gantt, Henry Gantt and Forrest Gantt; sister-in-law, Willie Jean Roach.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
