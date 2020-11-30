Robert Calvin Gantt, age 87, of Athens, GA passed November 26, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 610 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Monday, 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: two children, Robert Gantt, Jr. and Julius (LaKeisha) Gantt; six grandchildren, Chandler, Zaili, Ian, Zuri, Nathaniel and Zachariah; five sisters, Alberta Gantt, Betty Pittman, Frankie (James) Echols, Beverly Harris and Kathryn (Bobby) Willingham; three brothers, Bennie Gantt, Henry Gantt and Forrest Gantt; sister-in-law, Willie Jean Roach.
