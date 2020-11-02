1/
Robert Calvin Vaughn
1968 - 2020
Mr. Robert Calvin Vaughn, age 52, of Old Middleton Road, Elberton, husband of Laurie Lynn McCall Vaughn, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Robert was born in Elberton on February 7, 1968, son of Calvin Columbus Vaughn and Sara Margaret Mercer Vaughn, and was a 1986 graduate of Elbert County High School. He was currently employed with The Granite Source and had previously worked with his parents at Universal Memorials. He was a member of Bethel E Baptist Church and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include his sons: Lucas Robert Vaughn, Logan Michael Vaughn, and Liam Mercer Vaughn; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Daniel Parker; mother-in-law, Faye Rice McCall; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Sunday, November 1. Graveside services will be private at Bethel E Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Mize officiating.

Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to Bethel E Baptist Church.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Robert Calvin Vaughn.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
