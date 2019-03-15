Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery
Comer, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Clements


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Clements Obituary
Mr. Robert Lee Clements, age 83 of Conyers, formerly of Comer, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Annie Sue Clements. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Harriet Clements; daughter and sons-in-law, Debbie and Kevin Turner, Jan and Dr. Alan Wilson; grandchildren, Lindsey Thrash and husband, Matt Thrash, Katie Turner, Hallie Turner, James Wilson, Emily Wilson, Abigail Wilson, Rebecca Wilson; great-granddaughter, Julia Thrash. Mr. Clements was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church and formerly of Indian Creek Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Robert was employed at Dairy Queen International for thirty-seven years. He enjoyed wood-working, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Dr. Doug Ferguson and Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer, GA. Family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Heritage Hills Baptist Church, 2987 Hwy 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
Download Now