Mr. Robert Lee Clements, age 83 of Conyers, formerly of Comer, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Annie Sue Clements. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Harriet Clements; daughter and sons-in-law, Debbie and Kevin Turner, Jan and Dr. Alan Wilson; grandchildren, Lindsey Thrash and husband, Matt Thrash, Katie Turner, Hallie Turner, James Wilson, Emily Wilson, Abigail Wilson, Rebecca Wilson; great-granddaughter, Julia Thrash. Mr. Clements was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church and formerly of Indian Creek Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Robert was employed at Dairy Queen International for thirty-seven years. He enjoyed wood-working, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Dr. Doug Ferguson and Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer, GA. Family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Heritage Hills Baptist Church, 2987 Hwy 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 15, 2019