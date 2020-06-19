Robert Darrell Berrong
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Darrell Berrong, 76, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Watkinsville, GA he was the son of the late Cardell Berrong and Bertha Evans Berrong and brother to the late James Berrong and Martha Berrong McCoy. Darrell had worked at Bells and Ingles Grocery Stores in the produce department and was a musician. He survived by his sons: Bryan (Ronna) Berrong and Bruce Berrong; brother: David (Barbara) Berrong and grandson: Mason Berrong. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10AM at Berrong Family Cemetery on New High Shoals Road, Watkinsville, GA. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Berrong Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 18, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lola Pretto
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved