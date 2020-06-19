Robert Darrell Berrong, 76, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Watkinsville, GA he was the son of the late Cardell Berrong and Bertha Evans Berrong and brother to the late James Berrong and Martha Berrong McCoy. Darrell had worked at Bells and Ingles Grocery Stores in the produce department and was a musician. He survived by his sons: Bryan (Ronna) Berrong and Bruce Berrong; brother: David (Barbara) Berrong and grandson: Mason Berrong. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10AM at Berrong Family Cemetery on New High Shoals Road, Watkinsville, GA. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.