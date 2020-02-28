Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ga Butts BBQ
Eatonton, GA
1964 - 2020
Robert Darryl Culp Obituary
1964 - 2020 Robert (Robby) Darryl Culp, 56 years young, went to meet his Divine creator on February 15, 2020. He was a beloved father, lifelong musician, fisherman, and free spirit. He was a Clarke Central Graduate and a resident of Lake Oconee for 30 years.

He leaves behind his Mother Beverly Culp, brother Thomas Randall Culp Jr. , his children Ashley Booker, Katie Culp, Devin Culp-Jacobs, and his granddaughter Mila Booker, among his many other family and friends.

There will be no funeral services, but rather a celebration of life- in true Robby fashion. It will be held at Ga Butts BBQ in Eatonton, Ga on Sunday, March 15th from 2:00 -4:00 PM. Please dress casual, no suits allowed.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a college scholarship fund for his son, Devin Culp-Jacobs. Please send any donations to

paypal.me/Devincollege

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home of Athens in Charge of Arrangements
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
