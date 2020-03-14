|
|
1964 - 2020 Robert (Robby) Darryl Culp, 56 years young, went to meet his Divine creator on February 15, 2020. He was a beloved father, lifelong musician, fisherman, and free spirit. He was a Clarke Central Graduate and a resident of Lake Oconee for 30 years.
He leaves behind his Mother Beverly Culp, brother Thomas Randall Culp Jr. , his children Ashley Booker, Katie Culp, Devin Culp-Jacobs, and his granddaughter Mila Booker, among his many other family and friends.
There will be no funeral services, but rather a celebration of life- in true Robby fashion. It will be held at Ga Butts BBQ in Eatonton, Ga on Sunday, March 15th from 2:00 -4:00 PM. Please dress casual, no suits allowed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a college scholarship fund for his son, Devin Culp-Jacobs. Please send any donations to
paypal.me/Devincollege
"For you, there'll be no more crying.
For you, the sun will be shining.
And I feel that when I'm with you,
It's alright, I know it's right"- Songbird Fleetwood Mac
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2020