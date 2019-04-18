|
|
Robert Franklin Dillard, age 52, departed from life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, due to a hereditary brain aneurysm.
He is preceded in death by his parents Billy and Margaret Dillard and his older brother David. He was an especially gifted mechanic with a brilliant mind and a kind heart, but a tortured soul. We hope he finds peace in the next world.
A public memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Neese.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 18, 2019