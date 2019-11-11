|
1943 - 2019 Dr. Robert E. "Bob" Kelley Jr. passed away peacefully on the afternoon of November 8, 2019 at Northside Gwinnett Hospital, surrounded by family and listening to the King, Elvis Presley. He fought a long battle with myasthenia gravis and has now moved on to another dimension. He was born in Chattanooga, TN on May 23, 1943 to Martha Elizabeth Thompson Kelley and the late Robert Earl Kelley Sr. Beloved husband of Dr. Marie Nicole Soracco. He is survived by his daughter, Anna "Annabelle" Rebecca Kelley, stepson, Elias Soracco Saliba, stepdaughter, Elizabeth Marie Saliba, son, Robert Earl Kelley III, son, Mark Darwin Kelley, son, Brent Stephen Kelley, daughter, Heather Nicole Kelley, son, John Guthrie Kelley, late son, Christopher Scott Kelley, late son, Tyler Matthew Kelley, sister, Debra Kaleen Campbell (Fred) Gallo, brother, Brian Lee (Connie Brown) Kelley, sister, Karen Annette Kelley (Charles Edward) Pou, brother-in-law, Steven Soracco, grandchildren, Zachary Kelley and Jacob Kelley, and best friend and motorcycle partner, Terry Mercer.
He met the love of his life, Marie, and they were married on December 2, 2005 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. They were best friends and did everything together, including travels around the world and a shared an Integrative Holistic Medical practice in the latter years of his life in Snellville, GA. They planned to move to their favorite place, Debordieu Colony, SC, where he could fill his time with walking the beach and reading his books.
Bob graduated from Rossville High School in 1961 as an Honor Graduate and continued his education at the University of Georgia where he earned his degree in Chemistry. While at UGA, he was a National Science Foundation Summer Student in 1960 and 1961. Bob later attended the Medical College of Georgia where he earned his MD title. He completed his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL where he learned to handle any situation thrown at him.
Bob practiced OB-Gyn office obstetrics, gynecology, and surgery as a Senior Partner at Athens Womens Clinic for 41 years, and later in Snellville, Georgia until his well-earned retirement. He was an expert in both skills and experience involving diagnosing and treatment of gynecological problems. At age 65, he received his board certification in anti-aging and regenerative medicine. He was a master in HRT, adrenal and chronic fatigue, perimenopause, menopause, and fibromyalgia. Over the course of his career, Bob delivered 8000 babies, giving every patient the time and attention they deserved. He was referred to as a kind, humble, loving, and simple man, and he will be forever remembered for his devotion to bringing life into this world and healing the sick in a way that others could not.
Aside from his career as a holistic practitioner, Bob had a great passion for studying ancient Incan and Mayan civilizations. Not a day passed where he didn't have a grand fact to discuss or an unanswered question to ponder. May all the questions that he had about this world be answered in his new life.
Bob will be dearly missed, but we hope peace can be found in the happiest moments of his time here on earth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at https://myasthenia.org/. The visitation will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1-3 and 4:30-7pm at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home West, located at 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, https://www.lordandstephens.com/ with a memorial service beginning at 7pm. A celebration of his life will be held on November 30 with time and location to be announced at a later day.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019