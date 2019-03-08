|
|
Robert Edward Lee, age 70, of Athens, passed away March 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Billups Grove Baptist Church. Public Viewing, Friday, from 1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.
Survivors include: Son, Kendrick Simmons; daughters, Shelia Hopkins, Iesshea Seals, Renee Lee, and Loretta Pressley; a host of brothers, sisters , grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019