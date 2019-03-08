Home

POWERED BY

Services
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Billups Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward Lee


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Edward Lee Obituary
Robert Edward Lee, age 70, of Athens, passed away March 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Billups Grove Baptist Church. Public Viewing, Friday, from 1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Survivors include: Son, Kendrick Simmons; daughters, Shelia Hopkins, Iesshea Seals, Renee Lee, and Loretta Pressley; a host of brothers, sisters , grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now